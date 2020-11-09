Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,428 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.