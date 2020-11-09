ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

