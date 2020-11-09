Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $27.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $491.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,344 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

