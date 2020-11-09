Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481 over the last 90 days.

A stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

