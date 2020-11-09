Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $306.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.