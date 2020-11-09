Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of ALB opened at $118.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

