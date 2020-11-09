Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $113.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

