Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $99.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $113.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,482,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albemarle by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

