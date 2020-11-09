Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $365.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.92.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $299.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68. The stock has a market cap of $811.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 630,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,287,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Alibaba Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

