Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $498.45 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $498.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,661 shares of company stock worth $71,465,333. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

