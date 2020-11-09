All Sports Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $974,464.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

