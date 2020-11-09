Alphacat (ACAT) One Day Volume Hits $148,169.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $885,196.90 and $148,169.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

