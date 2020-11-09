Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -250.25 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 20,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $132,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,560 shares of company stock valued at $16,949,910. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.