AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.89 on Monday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

