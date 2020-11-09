American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $35.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

ACC stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

