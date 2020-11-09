American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170,710 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

