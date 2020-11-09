American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

AXP stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

