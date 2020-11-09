American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

