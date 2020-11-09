Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,747,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $169.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,996. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

