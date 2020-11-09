Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

