Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.13 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.