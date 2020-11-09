Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $28,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,719 shares of company stock worth $63,464,287 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $120.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.