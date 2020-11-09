Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

