Analysts Expect Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Equinox Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinox Gold.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

NYSE:EQX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.59. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.