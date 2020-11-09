Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $112.40

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

CE traded up $8.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

