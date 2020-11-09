Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) PT at $121.00

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,116 shares of company stock worth $856,605. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

