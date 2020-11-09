Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) Price Target at $7.66

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IMV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

