Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get NCR alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NCR by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after acquiring an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $875,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.