Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 760.50

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 17,688 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £119,394 ($155,989.03). Insiders have purchased 17,752 shares of company stock worth $11,984,012 over the last quarter.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 740.60 ($9.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 690.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.18. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

