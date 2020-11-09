Analysts Set Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research cut Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

NYSE:RST opened at $29.99 on Friday. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,208,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 3rd quarter worth $8,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.