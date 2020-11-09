Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 886.33

Shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 886.33 ($11.58).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 878 ($11.47) to GBX 905 ($11.82) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th.

SGRO opened at GBX 942.60 ($12.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 936.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 906.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

