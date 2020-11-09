Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $41.45

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SRC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

