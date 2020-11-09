Analysts Set UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) PT at GBX 823.75

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

UDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. UDG Healthcare plc has a one year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 744.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 711.59.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.