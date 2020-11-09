Analysts Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Target Price at $30.00

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

VCRA stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock worth $1,685,044. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

