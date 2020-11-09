ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 1.92. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.