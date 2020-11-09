Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of AON worth $58,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $190.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

