ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%.
ArcBest stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.
In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
