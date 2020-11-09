ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%.

ArcBest stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.