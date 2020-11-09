Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $36.73 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Sidoti started coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.
About Argo Group
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
