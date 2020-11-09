Arion (ARION) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Arion has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $74,370.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,204,381 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.