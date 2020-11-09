Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Artemis Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $3.93 on Monday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.