Asana (ASAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asana (NASDAQ: ASAN):

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.39 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

