ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.43.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) stock opened at C$37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$54.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.22.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

