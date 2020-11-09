AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

