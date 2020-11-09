AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

