Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (API) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.
Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) Company Profile
