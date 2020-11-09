Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (API) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) Company Profile

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. It also retails health and beauty products to consumers through a network of Priceline and Priceline Pharmacy franchise stores, and company owned Priceline stores in Australia; sells beauty products through Clear Skincare network of clinics in Australia and New Zealand; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and non-invasive aesthetic beauty services.

