Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $79.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,980,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autoliv by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

