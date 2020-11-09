Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00022372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $85.75 million and $25.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.

