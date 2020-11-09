Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

