Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVNT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
