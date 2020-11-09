Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $97.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Ball by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.