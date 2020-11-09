Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS: BPCGY):

10/29/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – Banco Comercial Portugues was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Monday. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

